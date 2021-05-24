Fiji important Pacific partner: Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her Defense Minister’s Fiji tour is part of their reopening plan.

Peeni Henare arrived on Monday and toured the recently commissioned Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance in Nadi.

He also went to the Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi during his three-day bilateral visit.

Ardern says Fiji remains an important Pacific partner.

“As we re-open and reengage with the world. Fiji is a really important Pacific partner. That’s part of the reason you see Minister Henare there, also Australia, reconnecting. I have got trips coming as well, so this is part of our re-opening plans.”

Henare also met with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama thanked the New Zealand government for its tremendous support in the form of humanitarian, financial, and technical assistance in times of natural disasters and the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Defense Minister is expected to return to New Zealand on Saturday after meeting with the Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton.