Fiji ideal choice for BPO

Huge investment and liberalization of the telecommunications sector make Fiji an ideal choice for business process outsourcing service delivery.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is enormous potential to create more jobs in this sector over the next ten years.

He says this is only possible because of huge investments in the telecommunications sector, which have made it more competitive.

“TFL is going to launch a fiber optic cable project from Labasa to Seaqaqa and of course on to Savusavu which means that Vanua Levu is now a site for BPO , business and offices and we encourage that . We like to keep people of Vanua Levu in Vanua Levu and send people from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu. There is a lot of real estate there and cost of business comes down significantly. So that’s is what we call strategic thinking.”

The Economy Minister says they want to create a conducive business environment for the BPO sector.

“If BPO or Outsource Fiji is to go out and try and get customers or businesses to move to Fiji they will look at things like redundancy so they will ask if there is going to be volcano in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and the southern cross cable gets blown out of water literally that do we have a backup. So if you have a backup which is the second submarine cable landing on the other side of Viti Levu you are able to than market yourselves lot better.”

He adds that one million dollars has been allocated for a submarine cable landing in the western part of Viti Levu.