Fiji Human Rights Commission to seek accreditation

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is aiming to grow its reach by providing timely services to all Fijians.

Director Ashwin Raj says the Commission will soon expand its services across the country with a new office in Lautoka.

Raj adds there are plans to become an accredited Human Rights Institution by next year.

“We will have an office open in Lautoka soon. That’s another milestone for the commission and early next year, the commission will go up for consideration as an accredited national human rights institution”.

Raj says the commission has undergone a capacity assessment to identify areas that needs improvement and to allow the delivery of better services.