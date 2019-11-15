Fiji hopes to explore telehealth

Talks have commenced on the implementation of telehealth in Fiji.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says during the lockdown, telehealth has been a tool for US citizens to access health care even in the most remote of places.

The use of telehealth tool skyrocketed in the US since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic where health care providers deliver their services to their patients using commonly used apps like FaceTime, Facebook Messenger,

Google Hangouts, Zoom, or Skype.

Speaking in Labasa earlier this week, Cella says they have had early talks with stakeholders on how this could work in Fiji.

“We are in communication with Vodafone, the Ministry of Health and our Defence Department on how we can work to provide equipment and work with remote cell phone signals. Vodafone is interested in building conceptually remote hubs where people can go have remote signals and confer with their doctors. So, early conversations but important conversations.”

The USAID Senior Development Advisor Alex Huerta says Vanua Levu has the digital ability to do telehealth.

Huerta says it could be implemented in the most rural of places where health care is not easily accessible.

Cella and Huerta are in the Northern Division this week to form and strengthen relations with the business community and CSO’s in order to deliver assistance to the rural communities.