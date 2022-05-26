Fiji hopeful for better commitments at COP27

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji is hopeful that all countries will commit to implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact, in the lead-up to COP27 in Egypt.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while meeting with the new non-resident Ambassador of Germany to Fiji, Stefan Krawielicki. (Kra-vee-eht-sk-ee)

During the courtesy call Ambassador Stefan, Bainimarama acknowledged that Germany’s financial support for international environmental and climate efforts has allowed Fiji to obtain development assistance for some of its climate adaptation and mitigation programmes.

Article continues after advertisement

He also expressed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to Germany and the European Union for their contribution to the COVAX facility that has enabled Fiji to access lifesaving vaccines and progress towards economic recovery.

Perspectives on potential opportunities for cooperation in areas of climate action, oceans tourism, trade and investment, were also discussed at the meeting.

The Prime Minister extended the Fijian Government’s best wishes to Ambassador Stefan as he assumes his new role and gave his assurances that through the collaboration of the Fiji and Germany Missions in Wellington, New Zealand, relations between the two nations would certainly elevate to new levels.

He acknowledged Germany and the European Union’s (EU) ongoing cooperation with Fiji through Germany’s Aid agency (GIZ), in the advancement of sustainable development, including cooperation in the areas of climate change and oceans.

Bainimarama underlined Fiji’s commitment to deepening its collaboration with Germany at all levels and enhancing the EU’s Pacific links.

Ambassador Stefan commended Prime Minister Bainimarama’s strong leadership and unwavering commitment on global issues of climate change.

He says Germany attaches great importance to its cooperation with Fiji since it is the hub in the region and it hosts the regional GIZ Office in Suva.

Ambassador Stefan adds that the Policy Guidelines on the Indo-Pacific region reflect Germany’s strong commitment to the advancement of the Indo-Pacific region.

He says Germany appreciates Fiji’s active role at the United Nations, especially in participating in UN peacekeeping missions, recently the support for the UN resolution, on Ukraine.

The German Ambassador also expressed the German Government’s appreciation to the Fijian government for its impressive assistance provided in the repatriation of German and EU nationals in April 2020, after the borders were closed due to the pandemic.

Fiji and Germany share a longstanding relationship dating back to August 1973.

The friendship and cooperation between the two nations have continued to strengthen in many areas such as climate change, forestry and ocean conservation.

It has gained a historic momentum during the Fijian Presidency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 23 held in Bonn, Germany in 2017.