Fiji highlights foreign policy priorities at UNGA 77

Fiji expressed its foreign policy priorities, along with the Blue Pacific at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The UNGA77 Side-Event on “Ocean Nations – An Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue” convened by the Carnegie and Sasakawa Foundation, featured Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad, as a keynote speaker.

In his remarks, Prasad spoke on the core challenges faced by Fiji and the Pacific Island countries.

He highlighted the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; climate change, and development challenges that the region faces.

Prasad also reflected on the important steps taken by Fiji to strengthen regional solidarity and advance regional interests in the international arena.

He stressed multilateralism matters the most to small states of the Blue Pacific and the region.

Prasad applauded the recent expansion of partnerships on the global stage in key sectors such as; climate and oceans, trade and investment, and security, amongst others.