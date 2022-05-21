Fiji High Commission staff in Canberra acknowledged

[Photo: Supplied]

A long serving staff member of the Fiji High Commission in Canberra, Australia, Patricia Anne Cummins, was awarded with an Honorary Member of the Order of Fiji in the General Division, in recognition of her loyal service to Fiji.

Cummins has served as Executive Assistant to the office of the High Commissioner in Canberra since 1986.

The High Commissioner of Fiji to Australia, Luke Daunivalu, bestowed Cummins with the award on behalf of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

High Commissioner Daunivalu conveyed President Katonivere’s appreciation to Cummins for her uninterrupted thirty-six years of service and her dedication to the nation through the Mission in Canberra.

Cummins was acknowledged for her commitment to the services delivered by the Mission, especially through her work in operational, administrative and logistical matters.

As an Australian, Cummins’ loyalty, diligence and efficiency in her service have been praised and valued by former High Commissioners of Fiji to Australia as well as former and present staff of the Fiji High Commission.