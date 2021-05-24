Fiji helpers return from Tonga

The government team and relevant partners who were in Tonga to deliver relief supplies returned today.

The assistance to Tonga comes in light of the tsunami waves that affected the island nation following an underwater volcanic eruption.

Team Leader, Mitieli Seruiratu says the deployment was a success as it reflects Fiji’s responsibility towards supporting its neighbouring country.

Seruiratu says rebuilding efforts in Tonga are continuing and people’s spirits are high knowing that their partners are reaching out.

“On the wharf, there were still traces of volcanic ash on the wharf and also infrastructure. They were still rebuilding a part of their wharf, but all in all, the Tongan people never lost their sense of readiness and also their smiles towards the Fiji team.”

Meanwhile, while welcoming the team, Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu thanked them for their representation.

“We will continue to take on board the key lessons learnt and, most importantly, how we can improve on that. So once again, welcome home, and thank you for everything.”

Seruiratu reassures that all COVID-safe protocols were thoroughly followed and goods were successfully delivered.

The government and its partners sent 11 40-foot containers filled with relief supplies, and two of the 11 were from the Tongan community here in Fiji.