COVID-19
Full Coverage

News

Fiji has third largest mangrove forest

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 24, 2021 5:20 am

Fiji has the third largest mangrove forest in the Pacific covering an estimated 48,000 hectares.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the Ministry of Forestry has been using mangroves as nature based solutions in areas like the Rewa Delta where coastal erosion is an issue.

Bainimarama says a Mangrove Development Project has been implemented in six villages to support their livelihood and help in income generating activities.

Article continues after advertisement

This include brackish water stream pond at Waicoka, Naivakacau, Natila and Narocake villages. It includes a piggery at Nasilai and bee keeping at Muanaira.The project has also extended its mangrove planting initiative outside the six mangroves site to include planting at Nasese and Lami foreshore.”

Bainimarama says the total number of mangrove seedlings planted under this project is 457,250 covering 137.25 hectares.

The mangrove seedling that are planted in the Rewa Delta from are also part of Fiji’s 30million trees in 15 years campaign.

