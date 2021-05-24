Fiji has the ability to capitalize from the outsourcing market

Fiji needs to ensure it properly positions itself to respond to the outsourcing market.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the outsourcing market is becoming more sophisticated which Fiji can capitalize on.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji National University plays a critical role in ensuring Fijians are trained and equipped with the skill for outsourcing services.

“So there is obviously opportunity there and our people are quite capable people as well. We have over six-hundred thousand Facebook users in Fiji and 95 percent of Fiji is connected with mobile telecommunication.”

He adds that the BPO Council is working with key stakeholders to create Brand Awareness for Fiji on the global stage as the Preferred Outsourcing Destination and to assist the Industry to become a major employer in the Fijian economy.

“The reason why they come to Fiji is apart from the infrastructure, is because of the people. The people are their assets not bricks and water, not tables and chairs. The assets are the people.”

The Attorney-General launched the Outsource Fiji Brand at the FNU, Nasinu campus yesterday.