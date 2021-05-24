Fiji has overcome many obstacles through enlightenment

Diwali is a time that we dedicate ourselves to goodness and enlightenment.

This was the message shared by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama from Scotland to the nation as Fiji will celebrate Diwali tomorrow.

Bainimarama says Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

He adds that through dedication to goodness and enlightenment, Fiji has overcome many obstacles.

Bainimarama says Fijians are free to celebrate Diwali without many constraints that the nation endured over the past year.

The Prime Minister also says that as we emerge from the darkness of the pandemic, it is right that we should decorate our houses and light our lights.

This Diwali, the Prime Minister is urging Fijians to recommit to goodness, enlightenment, equality and to the dignity and worth of every human being.