Fiji has lost a true patriotic son: Rabuka

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has paid tribute for the life of former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase who passed away yesterday.

The late Qarase served Fiji from 2000 to 2006 as the country’s sixth Prime Minister.

Rabuka says the late former PM who held the title of “Tui Kobuca” has immensely contributed to his Vanua, to the Province of Lau, the Methodist Church and the nation.

Rabuka says the late Qarase’s vision is for a united, multicultural, multilingual and multi-religious nation where the rights and interests of all citizens are protected.

As Leader of Opposition as well as Party Leader for SODELPA, the successor Party to the Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua (SDL) led by the late PM says Fiji has lost a true son, who was resolute and steadfast, humble and God-fearing.

There will no Reguregu for the former Prime Minister with respect for his last wishes.

The 79-year-old is survived by his wife Leba, their 7 children, 26 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, however, the late former PM as a “true village boy” will be laid to rest in his island home, in Mavana, Vanua Balavu, Lau.

