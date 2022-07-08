Fiji has lost a great friend says PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is saddened by the loss of one of its closest friends in recent times.

This comes as former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated earlier today.

Bainimarama says Abe was a true friend of Fiji and an example to all world leaders.

He has branded the attack shocking and cowardly.

The PM also earlier stating that Abe was a close friend of his as well.

A man was arrested after the shooting, which later killed the longest serving Japanese PM.

Bainimarama says he is hoping that in the memory of Abe, the violence around the world is ended.

With leaders gathering in Indonesia for the G20, Bainimarama says it has cast a long shadow over the meeting.