Fiji has lost a dear friend in Sir Michael's passing: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji has lost a dear friend with the passing of former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Sir Michael Somare.

Sir Michael died in the early hours of this morning in Port Moresby after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

He served as prime minister in four separate stints over a period of seventeen years.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says Sir Michael was more than PNG’s founding father, his legacy as an architect of regional unity lives on in the hearts of all Pacific people.

The Prime Minister adds that he deeply regrets that he cannot be in PNG to pay his respects.