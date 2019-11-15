Fiji has grown significantly post-independence: Sahib

Fiji embarked on a new journey on 10th October 1970, a significant day for every Fijian including Hussein Sahib who was then a 16-year-old student.

Sahib has many colourful childhood memories associated with Independence Day adding that as a youth, the excitement was different.

Being a school student Sahib, always looked forward to any celebration especially during the colonial era when they used to have sports on the cession day.

“It was more of the occasion and the celebration but during the celebration then you realize that you are no longer attached to other governments and you have become independent and you have the rights.”

Sahib was in Labasa during independence and says everyone got involved in a week-long celebration

“I was part of the school hockey team. I think probably that was the only time when hockey was played at the Subrail Park. We played against the service team, our school teachers and some civil servants. For me to be in the celebration was something that I cherish till now.”

Sahib who is proud to be part of history is organizing a five-a-side soccer tournament in Tavua to mark Independence Day this year.