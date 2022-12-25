Fiji has entered a new season: Ratu Wiliame

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere wishes to congratulate Fiji’s new Prime Minister, Honorable Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on Fijians to share this Christmas season with the less fortunate in our communities and to build new friendships.

This year, he says, Fijians were privileged to practice their civic duty during the 2022 General Election.

Ratu Wiliame has acknowledged Fijians who had cast their vote on election day and had their voices heard.

“I wish to congratulate Fiji’s new Prime Minister, Honorable Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, and the new government after the swearing-in on Christmas Eve. I reiterate that it is my prayers and plea that we keep the interest of the country paramount to further our shared vision and mission to build a united for all Fijians.”

Ratu Wiliame states that we are about to end 2022, and with it, we reflect on a year that has passed where Fijians have worked to rebuild our economy after the closures and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President has also placed on record his gratitude to the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the FijiFirst government for their service to Fiji over the past 16 years.

Ratu Wiliame states that Fiji has entered a new season with a new government that now has the blessings of Fijians.