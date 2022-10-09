Fiji has comprehensive ocean commitments: Bainimarama

Pictured above is the marine ecosystem. [File Photo]

Fiji has put forward some of the most comprehensive ocean commitments to guide our development through decades ahead.

Speaking on iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is as the ocean is our very life.

“Globally, Sustainable Development Goal 14 – like below water – is the least funded of the SDGs. That is not our approach in Fiji. The ocean is our very life. And we are building a blue economy from the top down –– setting big ocean commitments that guide our development through the decades ahead.”

Bainimarama says we officially launched 17 voluntary commitments towards the protection and sustainable management of our oceans at the UN Oceans Conference which Fiji co-hosted with Sweden in 2017.

He says we walked the talk by embedding the implementation, monitoring and evaluation process of our commitments into law.

Bainimarama says his government’s ocean commitments are enshrined in Fiji’s fiver-year and twenty-year National Development Plan in 2017, and most recently – factored into Fiji’s National Oceans Policy and Climate Change Act in 2021.

He adds they have implemented the Marine Protected Areas to assist the 30 by 30 initiative.

“To sustainably manage our ocean by 2030, with 30% as Marine Protected Areas, Fiji will declare the Lau Seascape as an MPA by 2024. The Lau Seascape will account for 8 percent of the 30 percent target.”

Bainimarama says by 2030, we will ban all single-use plastics and recycle all PET bottles, deepen ocean literacy through national school curriculum and slash carbon emissions of domestic shipping sector by 40%.

He further says by 2050, Fiji will be a net-zero society.

“Our fisher-folk will have access to transport powered by sustainable propulsion – be it wind, electricity, hydrogen, or other hybrid solutions. The Pacific at large will be traversed by green shipping fleets – lowering the energy intensity of global trade. All fishing nets in Fijian waters will be bio-degradable and we intend to create 100,000 new blue economy jobs – more than a tenth of our current population.”

Bainimarama says the plan is ambitious and there is no Plan B, as this is not a pie-in-the-sky dream – it is a plan that we are already putting into action.