Fiji has come a long way since 1970: President

President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote toured Levuka in the buildup to Fiji’s 50 years of Independence celebration.

Konrote visited the Deed of Cession site where he planted a tree as part of the 30 Million Trees in 15 years initiative.

This was followed by visits to St. John’s College, Delana Methodist School and Levuka Public School where Konrote met with students and teachers and shared the significance of this year’s independence celebrations.

The President says Fiji has come a long way since 1970 and the old capital is where it all started, so it’s only proper to return to where it all began.

The Head of State says the socio and economic impact of COVID-19 has resulted in this year’s celebrations being scaled down.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Permanent Secretary for Forestry, Pene Baleinabuli, Commander of the RFMF, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto and the Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu were also part of the presidential tour.