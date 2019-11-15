Fiji has come a long way says Ganilau

Fiji has come a long way in the last fifty years.

As Fiji prepares to celebrate its 50th year of Independence, former minister, radio personality and activist Bernadette Rounds Ganilau says she clearly remembers the sense of positivity and excitement that emanated throughout the new republic.

She says the independence from British Colonial rule in 1970 was a highly infectious good time for the people of Fiji.

“It was electric, it was wonderful, it was a wonderful celebration because we were coming out of the colonial era into independence, I mean none of us knew what independence felt like so it was a whole new paradigm shift for us at the time. I loved the time, I was young and everything was vibrant.”

The former radio personality says celebrations lasted for years and all Fijians were in high spirits.

According to Ganilau, senior executives in government, civil service and communities all felt the same euphoria of being able to chart their own destiny.

“This went on for quite a while because new things were being discovered daily. Farmers realized what they can do with their land and the assistance that they would get because we were a new nation. And so the sugar farmers were kings in those times, in those days. When the celebrations, and the yaqona ceremonies and when all the officials went back to the United Kingdom, there was still that very lovely underline feeling that we were now masters of our universe.”

Having been only 19 years old at the time, Ganilau says she still feels a sense of pride every time she thinks back to 1970.