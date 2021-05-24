Fiji guards its democracy as precious treasure

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji-India friendship sits at historic strength.

While conveying a congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Republic Day of India, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this is evident through bilateral efforts to adapt to climate change by building a more resilient world.

Sayed-Khaiyum also conveyed Fiji’s appreciation to India for being the first nation to send life-saving vaccines that helped set our nation towards recovery.

He adds today, as its largest democracy, the world looks to India as a touchstone for the resilience of democratic principles.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji embarked on a journey of independence two decades after India.

The acting PM says it took Fiji several more to establish true equality and genuine democracy for all Fijians.

He adds Fiji guards its democracy as a precious treasure as we strive for many of the same principles upon which India was founded.

The Acting Prime Minister extended the best wishes of every Fijian to PM Modi and the people of India.

Wishing our friends in India a happy #RepublicDay !

The birth of the Republic of India lit a beacon of democracy for the colonised people of the world. May the foundation of inclusivity upon which India was built continue to lead its people to prosperity and inspire the world. pic.twitter.com/8SetGCKJFr — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) January 26, 2022

He says India’s founding ideals of equality and enlightened inclusivity serve as an inspiration to all societies which sought to unite people under a common national purpose.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further elevate levels of collaboration with India.