Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji guards its democracy as precious treasure

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 10:22 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji-India friendship sits at historic strength.

While conveying a congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Republic Day of India, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this is evident through bilateral efforts to adapt to climate change by building a more resilient world.

Sayed-Khaiyum also conveyed Fiji’s appreciation to India for being the first nation to send life-saving vaccines that helped set our nation towards recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds today, as its largest democracy, the world looks to India as a touchstone for the resilience of democratic principles.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji embarked on a journey of independence two decades after India.

The acting PM says it took Fiji several more to establish true equality and genuine democracy for all Fijians.

He adds Fiji guards its democracy as a precious treasure as we strive for many of the same principles upon which India was founded.

The Acting Prime Minister extended the best wishes of every Fijian to PM Modi and the people of India.

He says India’s founding ideals of equality and enlightened inclusivity serve as an inspiration to all societies which sought to unite people under a common national purpose.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further elevate levels of collaboration with India.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.