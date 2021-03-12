Fiji grappling with deforestation

Deforestation is still prominent in Fiji and urgent action is needed.

President, Major General (ret’d) Jioji Konrote, stressed this, during the World Forest Day celebration at State House this morning.

Fiji has lost at least 4,000 hectares of land to deforestation and Konrote says this is why the 30 million trees in 15 years initiative is important.

“Trees are well adapted to climatic soil conditions in Fiji so they’re particularly vulnerable to deforestation and they provide many of the forest products and ecosystem services often taken for granted.”

The President, diplomats and government officials this morning planted more than 20 seedlings at State House.

The theme for this year’s World Forest Day is Forest Restoration – turn to nature-based solutions.