Fiji gets Morrison briefing

Fiji and the Pacific Island nations were last night given a briefing by Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, on his country’s pledge to cut carbon emissions.

The much-anticipated briefing was held during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Australia’s pledge is a start and urged Morrison to show concrete plans to halve emissions by 2030.

Bainimarama made a strong statement on the matter by also handing over a copy of Fiji’s Climate Change Act, for Morrison and his country to use as a guide.

Minister Responsible for Climate Change and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has made its stand clear.

“Basically stated our position in respect to where Fiji stands, about priorities and what we here to do. He also had the opportunity to present to the Australian Prime Minister, our Climate Change Act. And he, in turn, gave his nee reductions plan and the proposal they have.”

Australia’s reluctance in the past to cut carbon usage has attracted numerous negativity, but based on talks in Glasgow, it seems like there could be some change of heart.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the talks were informative.

“But also to give a bit more detail about it and how they are there to assist Fiji and other Pacific Island countries. We understand in the next 24 hours they will be announcing some new funding in the Pacific region.”

PM Bainimarama also held a bilateral meeting with COP26 president Alok Sharma, while Sayed-Khaiyum has been meeting with high-level delegates.