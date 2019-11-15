Fiji gears up for first-ever nationwide MICS

The first-ever nationwide Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey to monitor the well-being of women and children will begin soon.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between UNICEF and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics last week, which will allow the implementation of the survey, with pre-testing of the survey tools beginning next month.

MICS is an international household survey developed and supported by UNICEF.

The information gathered assists countries in filling data gaps for monitoring the status of national development plans and the global Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fiji MICS, led by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, is funded by the Government of New Zealand, with additional financial and technical support provided by UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund.

The Pacific Community (SPC) will also provide support in the sample design and further data analysis.

The survey will generate data by each province with a rural and urban breakdown as well as frame the data from an equity perspective by highlighting disparities related to gender, region, geography, education, household wealth, and other characteristics.

This collaboration comes at a time when access to data on national priority areas is essential for decision making during outbreaks of infectious diseases including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey will collect data on health, nutrition, child protection, education, learning skills of children, early childhood development, water, sanitation and hygiene among other topics.

This will help in monitoring the progress towards national goals including the COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Fiji is the fifth country in the Pacific region to conduct this round of MICS.

Kiribati, Tonga, Samoa and Tuvalu have also conducted the survey since 2018.