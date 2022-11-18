Fiji gears up for an Expo in London

[Photo Supplied]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is gearing up to exhibit a Call & Contact Centre Expo in Europe that will take place on November 22nd and 23rd.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says the Expo will provide an opportunity to meet Europe’s top contact centre executives.

The Call & Contact Centre Expo is Europe’s leading event for customer engagement professionals.

Janif adds that whilst our outsourcing industry is still in its infant stage, such initiative will ensure Fiji reaches the doorstep of global businesses.

She adds that being part of leading events such as this allows us to exhibit Fiji as an outsourcing destination of choice.

The Executive Director is also one of the industry speakers at the Call and Contact Centre Expo, and she will focus on aspects that make Fiji a unique outsourcing destination.

This year’s expo will see industry experts such as Google ChromeOS, Zoom, Cisco, 8×8, Twilio, and Talkdesk, who will also exhibit and enlighten over 3,500 attendees.