Fiji gaining independence an unforgettable day for Sevua

Witnessing the nation you grew to love, live and work for gain its independence is something unforgettable.

80-year-old Loraini Sevua vividly remembers the exhilarating atmosphere that filled Albert Park on 10th October, 1970 as she was also part of the crowds of people who were present as Fiji gained independence from the British Empire.

While trying to recall the events of the 10th of October, 1970, Sevua says it’s hard to describe the happiness and joy that people felt with Fiji becoming an independent nation.

“The atmosphere can only be described as jubilant. People were over joyed while some were reluctant, because many of us were still young and we knew at the time Fiji was under British rule and suddenly gaining independence meant a good change for Fiji and her people.”

Sevua says, at the time she was working in the tourism industry while studying to be a nurse and many only knew there was a great celebration for Fiji that day.

“We were still trying to comprehend what meant to be celebrating a nation’s independence at the time. We would hear the elders say, Fiji is now a republic and a nation no longer under British rule. But to us young people, it was a just a big celebration we will never forget and we knew independence was a great achievement.”

After spending over 20 years in the United States and then returning upon retirement, Sevua reiterates that Fiji’s independence is something she will never forget.

“Independence day is a very unique day. It is very hard to forget. The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles was even present to hand over the instruments of independence to Fiji after being a British colony for a long time. This is something we hold dear to us who were present at Albert Park.”

Sevua is confident that Fiji becoming an independent nation is a change that was inevitable, a change that needed to happen and will continue to be celebrated in years to come.