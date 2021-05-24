Home

News

Fiji formally commits ahead of COP26

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 19, 2021 12:29 pm
Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete during his trip to the Yasawa [Source: twitter]

As the world countdowns to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Fiji has formally committed to the COP26 Health Initiatives on Climate Resilient and Sustainable Low Carbon Health Systems and Facilities.

This comes as the World Health Organization says climate change is resulting in poorer health outcomes, increasing mortality and is a driver of health inequities.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete was recently part of a meeting where he told delegates that in the midst of the pandemic, Fiji had to recover from extreme weather events and manage the resulting health impacts.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it has shown Fiji that health systems and facilities are the main line of defense in protecting populations from emerging threats.

Waqainabete adds that now is the time to increase Fiji’s commitment to a safer, more sustainable and inclusive future for all.

As part of the COP26 Health Initiative, Fiji has committed to conducting a climate change vulnerability and adaptation assessment of the country’s health system, health care facilities and the health of its population.

It will also be reviewing and strengthening its Health National Adaptation Plan and developing a roadmap for a climate-resilient health system, and for a net-zero emission health sector before 2045.

