Fiji first regional country to ratify the Asia-Regional Convention

Fiji has become the first regional country to ratify the UNESCO 2011 Asia-Pacific Regional Convention.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Communications Officer Epi Rawalai says the Convention will facilitate cooperation internationally and within the Asia-Pacific region for the recognition of qualifications and studies.

With Fiji being a regional trendsetter, Rawalai says the initiative will not only benefit us but also other Pacific countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the major accomplishment for the Fiji Higher Education Commission and also for the Fijian Government. I think we are the first in the Pacific to ratify the Tokyo convention”.

Rawalai adds in ratifying the Convention, Fiji will also embrace the Sustainable Development Goal 4 – calling for all countries to ensure inclusive and quality education as well as promote life-long learning opportunities for all.