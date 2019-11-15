Fiji FA to make further decision on abandoned match

The Fiji Football Association will make a further decision regarding the abandoned second half of the Rewa and Nadi Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal clash.

Nadi was leading Rewa 1-0 when the second half was abandoned yesterday due to the unplayable ground condition following the heavy rain in Labasa.

Yesterday, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said only the second half of the match would be played today, but now since the games have been postponed to next weekend, they’ll make a decision regarding the match.

Article continues after advertisement

In a press conference this morning in Labasa, Patel says they’ll give details about the match later on.

According to the FIFA rules and regulations, an abandoned match is replayed unless the competition rules or organizers determine otherwise.

Meanwhile, in 2012 Fiji FA was in a similar situation where the Fiji FACT was completed after three weekends.

That tournament started at Churchill Park in Lautoka, however, the tournament proper kicked off at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori a week later, and just after one match, all games were postponed because of the unfavorable weather conditions.

Ba’s Govind Park then hosted the rest of the tournament in the third weekend where Suva beat the hosts 1-0 in the final.