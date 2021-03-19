Home

Fiji explores quarantine free regional travel

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 23, 2021 10:05 am

Fiji is meeting with regional countries to explore potential quarantine-free travel.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says they have had some discussion with New Caledonia and Tuvalu on this possibility.

“We have had an introductory meeting with New Caledonia and Tuvalu’s health officials to try and explore some quarantine-free travel and of course there are a number of variables to consider on this. Discussions with New Caledonia have been put on hold in light of their community outbreak.”

Koya says the discussion with Tuvalu is progressing well and they are sharing health and COVID safe protocols.

The Minister says this will ensure that the Pacific pathways will continue to progress as well.

