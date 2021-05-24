Fiji eases more restrictions

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has announced the changes in some of the health measures that take effect tomorrow.

Public Service Vehicles can operate at full capacity, which includes buses, mini-buses, carriers, and taxis however, Sayed-Khaiyum says they will continue to enforce mask-wearing onboard all vehicles.

Indoor and outdoor sporting events, including competitive sports, may be held with spectators at 80% capacity provided those spectators wear masks.

Even though the curfew is removed, nightclubs will not be allowed to operate.

However, taverns, many of which used to be licensed as nightclubs, may open until 1am at 80% capacity throughout Fiji, provided that seating is properly spaced out, dancing is not allowed, and all areas are well ventilated.

Sayed-Khaiyum says businesses, venues, and houses of worship may open at full capacity, with the exception of high-risk businesses, which must operate at 80% capacity.

High-risk businesses include cinemas, bars, taverns, gyms, hairdressing and salon services, tattoo parlours, and gaming venues.

“The careFIJI App and QR will not be required for entry into businesses and venues anymore because we are not presently relying on contact tracing as part of our COVID-19 response. The careFIJI App may be required again in the future if the epidemiological situation changes, so please keep the app on your phone so it is easily available if needed”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Vax Check tool is also no longer required for use by businesses given that Fiji is a highly vaccinated society.

However, the high-risk businesses and all Care Fiji Certified businesses will be required to check the vaccination cards of their patrons and customers.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is the responsibility of businesses to enforce COVID-safe behaviour on the premises.

The fines for violations remain in effect.

There is no more restriction on informal gatherings, including gatherings at home, effective immediately.