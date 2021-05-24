Home

Fiji deploys team and relief supplies to Tonga

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 30, 2022 6:55 am

Eleven 40ft containers filled with relief supplies from the Fijian government and its partners have been sent to Tonga last night.

Two of the 11 containers were from the Tonga Community in Fiji.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says last night’s deployment is the culmination of coordination and planning over the past five days.

Seruiratu says soon after the eruption in Tonga government has been inundated with calls on how Fiji will respond and assist following the devastation on the island Kingdom.

He adds that communication with their counterparts in Tonga has resulted in the approval given enabling Fiji to deploy a 12 man team with relief supplies to the island nation.

“It will be a contactless deployment because of COVID protocols in Tonga, and we will abide by that. They have all been tested and none of them is positive but despite that, we will ensure that all COVID protocols are observed. We hope that whatever little we are providing will be of great assistance to our brothers and sisters in Tonga and it comes with our love and prayers and we wish them a quick recovery and a quick return to normalcy as well.”

Also speaking ahead of the deployment last night, members of the Tonga Community, Taholo Kami says the support from Fijians since the eruption has been overwhelming.

“And we have seen Fijians step up in the thousands coming in representatives of groups, business people and from all ethnicities just coming forward just saying they want to support, they want to do something for the people of Tonga at this time. And I just want to say thank you again, because those containers carry a lot of love.”

This shipment of relief supplies was made possible through the New Zealand Government, the European Union, the Chinese Embassy, Fiji Council of Social Services and the Tonga community in Fiji.

