Fiji demands for ambitious natural commitments

The planet has warmed more in the last decade then it had in over 125 thousand years.

This was revealed through the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change during its 6th cycle edition this year.

President, Major General Ret’d Jioji Konrote says this is due to man-made activities.

“Now the report recorded an entire decade from 2011 to 2020 to be the hottest ever recorded in 125 thousand years. The report among many other findings identifies the unequivocal factor that has increased the warming of the global atmosphere and ecosystem that was set on by human influence.”

Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is the least contributor to carbon emission but suffers the worst from its consequences.

“Fiji is demanding decisive and ambitious natural commitments to cut carbon emissions by 2030 and tangible and transformative actions to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or indeed sooner.”

Sayed-Khaiyum added these alarming statistics exist because the large carbon emitters are not held accountable and left unsupervised.