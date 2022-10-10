Fiji Day market day attracts crowd

Fiji Day Celebration.

Energy and pride were the essences of the Fiji Day celebrations held around the country today.

In Suva, dozens of families turned up in noble banner blue colours to be part of the Fiji Day market at Albert Park in Suva.

The market day was abuzz with activities as dozens of Fijians wanted to take advantage of the homemade products, food, artwork and plants that were on sale.

Youth entrepreneur Rishant Prasad says the weather in the capital is favourable and this has enabled him to sell his anime and customized products.

“It’s usually Japanese anime and we have singles like Kanye and Drake and we also have you know customization to a certain level and we believe-TOTALLY family, we believe that it’s very unique to Fiji. Most people like to do this but they don’t do it to this extent.”

Woman entrepreneur Christine echoed similar sentiments.

“My future it’s going to be bigger because I see the handicraft is better than before.”

More than 50 vendors were present at the event.