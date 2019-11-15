Fiji Day is a time for reflection for all Fijians: Kumar

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar has called on all Fijians to reflect on achievements over the years and to strategize for the future.

Officiating at the Nasinu Town Council Fiji Day celebration at the Laqere Market, Kumar highlighted that this is not only a time for reflection but also a time for planning.

“This is a time that we celebrate, what we celebrate is our achievements, what we have achieved from the time we have gained independence that is from the year 1970 until today.”

While highlighting Fiji’s history, Kumar stated that Fiji has come a long way since its independence and acknowledged our forefathers for bringing everyone this far.

She says that Fiji has experienced growth and development in the last 50 years and highlighted some major developments that have occurred in Nasinu since it was officially designated as a town in 2000.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring development in all areas around the country and also acknowledged the Laqere market vendors for their involvement in the Fiji50 celebrations.