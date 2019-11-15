Fiji Day celebrates resilience of young Fijians

This Fiji Day the nation will not only be celebrating its 50th year of independence but also the resilience of young Fijians.

Youth and Sports Minister Parveen Kumar says the anniversary arrives alongside the global pandemic.

Speaking at the Tavua Youth Farm Project launch in Ba yesterday, Kumar says the Government will continue to empower youth.

Kumar while handing over materials to five youth clubs also acknowledged landowners for providing consent for the use of their land.

Youth members were also urged to upgrade their skill sets during these changing times.

The materials included farming tools such as spades, forks, a greenhouse and seedlings.