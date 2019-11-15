Council of Churches has no issues with evangelism activities

The Fiji Council of Churches does not have any issues with any sort of evangelism activities.

This comes after the publication of a live video on Methodist Preacher Reverend Iliesa Koroi’s Facebook page, which shows a supposed healing session at the Centenary Church in Suva during their week of evangelism.

The video shows some church members wailing and crawling between pews during the prayers.

Fiji Council of Churches President Reverend Tevita Banivanua claims this type of evangelism activity has been going on for years and also happens in other churches.

However, Reverend Banivanua says this is not something that should be publicized in such manner on social media.

He further claims that these evangelism activities is something that is done to help or heal people going through difficult times and their privacy should be protected.

“A policy would be the right way of doing it because it can cause them more damage if it is allowed to continue but yes I think it should be private and not to be exposed this way. Because not only in the Methodist Church in other churches.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa will be meeting with Reverend Iliesa Koroi to discuss the publication of the extreme evangelism video.

The Methodist Church will also be looking into setting up clear guidelines on their social media policy.