News
Fiji could face labor shortage: Batiweti
December 19, 2021 7:40 am
Fiji’s labour market may face a shortage in the workforce in the immediate term.
Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says a lot of workers who were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic may not return to their jobs.
Batiweti says most laid-off employees have found a new niche and are doing their own business.
“Will there be a shortage of employees? In the immediate term, the answer is maybe. For the simple reason that some of the employees that were laid off have now found a new niche in the MSME space.”
Batiweti says the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme is also attracting Fijians.
He adds some of the laid-off workers have used their innovative ideas to create jobs for themselves and others in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises space.