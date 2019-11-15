Fiji Corrections Service receives PPE

The Fiji Corrections Service yesterday received more than 20,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment.

The PPE was donated by the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of its COVID-19 response efforts in the Pacific.

ICRC Head of Regional Delegation in the Pacific, Vincent Ochilet says as part of humanitarian activities, they visit detainees to assess conditions and treatment while supporting Fiji Correction Services in reaching and maintaining international standards in detention.

Ochilet says Fiji has managed to contain COVID-19 well and prevent spread throughout the country, while detainees and staff have remained safe.

Fiji Corrections Service Senior Superintendent Deputy Commissioner Apakuki Qura says the equipment will be distributed to the various correction facilities.

The Personal Protective Equipment includes protective gowns, aprons, face shields and face masks, gloves, caps and infrared thermometers.