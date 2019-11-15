Fiji Corrections Service recognize stakeholders

The Fiji Corrections Service has recognized the importance of engaging other stakeholders for its rehabilitation programs.

One key stakeholder is the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission who have been part of the reform and rehabilitation efforts.

The Fiji Corrections Service believes support from key partners is crucial for fair treatment of inmates.

Article continues after advertisement

Director of Rehabilitation Salote Panapasa says stakeholders like the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission have helped pave the way for inmates to be accepted back in the community.

“I believe it would help our work as corrections officers particularly in the awareness of treatment of offenders, acceptance of ex-offenders back in the community just in line with our vision and mission strategies that we are now using.”

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj says having a good relationship and working together is always key.

“Ordinarily we see each other in rather difficult circumstances, we get complaints, we receive those yellow letters then we call you, then we come and see you sometimes our exchange can be a bit strained but our goal remains collective I think we both recognize that we’ve got lives under our custody we have this very important responsibility to ensure that we don’t subject anyone to harm.”

In line with the application of the Mandela Rules, the first batch of prison officers graduated from the Fiji Corrections Service on Thursday.