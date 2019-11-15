Home

News

Fiji Corrections Service reaches out to Methodist Community

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 6:10 am
The Fiji Corrections Service will soon complete a one-week visitation program to all Methodist churches and communities around its 15 Centers. [File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service will soon complete a one-week visitation program to all Methodist churches and communities around its 15 Centers.

FCS Chaplain Reverend Josefa Tikonatabua says the program aims to create awareness and engage the community in discussions to help address the increase in the number of inmates who are members of the Fiji Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma.

Tikonatabua says they have to start calling a spade a spade and admit that something is going wrong somewhere in how children are being brought up as Christians or as members of the Methodist community.

He adds that there are 691 who are classified under the Methodist denomination out of a total of 2,409 inmates under their care.

Tikonatabua was at the village of Tavuya in Rewa and has been touring the Province being at selected Churches and Villages each evening to hold talks.

