Fiji contributes to UN’s 75th anniversary

Fiji has made its contribution towards the celebration of United Nations 75th Anniversary this year.

Ministry of Education Director of Heritage and Arts, Collin Yabaki says this has been done in the form of a painting by Josaia Waqabaca McNamara.

“It talks about the universal force of our world and out of this vast ocean, a vision beginning to grow at the rainbow tree. Symbolic from roots to trunks multiracial hands experiencing sign languages of love, prosperity, unity and peace with the 75 branches of the flags belonging to all nations”.

Yabaki says McNamara is a registered artist with the Fiji Arts Council and has produced a masterpiece which will further strengthen relations with the United Nations.

The UN will mark its 75th anniversary on Monday, 21 September.