[File Photo]

New Zealand’s Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aupito William Sio says Fiji continues to punch above its weight in rebuilding its economy ever since the border re-opened.

During his visit to Fiji, Sio highlighted that it is good to see economic activity picking up and popular places buzzing again.

“What I have seen in the last two days is that Fiji is well on track, things are bustling here and people seem to be proud of the fact that tourists are coming in and spending money.”

Article continues after advertisement



New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow (from left), NZ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aupito William Sio.

Sio says Aotearoa will continue to not only support Fiji but the Pacific in any way possible.

He says Fiji has also played a significant role in taking the lead step in opening its international border and welcoming thousands of holidaymakers.