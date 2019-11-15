Fiji continues to punch above its weight despite COVID-19

Fiji as a small, developing, independent sovereign state continues to punch above its weight despite COVID-19.

Speaking at the Fiji50 medal ceremony for the Corrections Service, President Jioji Konrote says we should not dampen our Fijian Can Do Spirit during this crisis.

He says COVID-19 has had a profound effect on our National Plans.

“This week sadly we have another confirmed case but we can still rejoice and celebrate certain events in life like this month’s 50th Anniversary Independence by remaining positive and firm in our faith in the Almighty that our beloved Fiji is blessed and as a nation and people.”

President Konrote says Fiji is still leading the world community by passionately addressing global issues such as climate change and the preservation and protection of our oceans.

Presenting the corrections officers their commemorative medal, the Head of State says no individual or community should be left behind.

“Inevitably, the present COVID-19 Pandemic has had a profound effect on our National Plan to commemorate in style but this should not dampen our “Fijian Can Do” spirit nor deviate our focus and attention.”

The President says Fiji has had its fair share of challenges since Independence and the Disciplined Forces must maintain the trust and confidence of the people at all times.