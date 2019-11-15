Fiji continues to fight two battles at once

As COVID-19 continues to present huge challenge for Fiji, climate change does not slow down because of a pandemic.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister for Employment, Alvick Maharaj while opening the International Volunteer Cooperation Organization conference earlier this week.

The conference brings together heads of international volunteering agencies in a unique dialogue focusing on the challenges and opportunities currently facing volunteering for development.

Maharaj stated that this is the first time for the Ministry to participate in the conference and the first to be held in the Pacific with the support from Australia Volunteer International.

He highlighted 69 percent of Fiji’s population is below the age of 50 and the youths, in particular, are heavily involved in the fight against climate change.

This is through collaboration with other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Forestry and Fisheries as well as the volunteers in tree planting and other projects that will help mitigate climate change.