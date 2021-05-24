Fiji continues preparation for UNFSS

Fiji is continuing its preparation for the United Nations Food Systems Summit that will be convened by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in September.

The UN Secretary-General has appointed Fiji’s President Major-General (Ret’d), Jioji Konousi Konrote as the Eminent Champion of the UNFSS.

Through the National Food Systems Dialogue, Fiji aims to transform food systems to be healthier, safer, sustainable and efficient.

A three-day virtual National Food Systems Dialogue will start on Wednesday to engage the perspectives of different stakeholders to discuss a pathway for local food system transformation.

Fiji through its previous National Dialogue for Action highlighted the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration with all food system players.

Through robust transformational actions, Fiji will also be able to address its high incidences of Non-Communicable Diseases which have been recognized as a serious health threat.

Fiji’s National Dialogue will enable the country to deliver progress on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.