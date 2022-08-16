Fiji congratulates India on 76th year of independence

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

India marked 76 years since the country became independent and ended almost 200 years of British colonial rule.

Last night, the Indian High Commission celebrated with a reception at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

It was attended by the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, government ministers, parliamentarians, dignitaries, and members of the Indian diaspora community.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, P.S. Karthigeyan, stated it was time to reflect on what India has achieved and what more needs to be done for improvements.

He says the Indian government is proud to be a trusted partner in Fiji’s socioeconomic development, citing medical and educational scholarship assistance as evidence of strong commitment and collaboration.

We also celebrate the development journey of Fiji and Pacific island countries against all challenges.

On behalf of the government and people of India.

On behalf of the Fijian government, Chief of Protocol Jiko Rasoqosoqo congratulated and conveyed well wishes to the government and people of India on the joyous and auspicious occasion of their 76th year of independence.

Rasoqosoqo says Fiji and India enjoy warm, excellent relationships developed through enhanced partnerships in the areas of agriculture, health, climate change, medical care, trade investments, and people-to-people exchanges.

He highlighted the prompt provision of vaccines by the Indian government towards Fiji’s current battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, he says, remains a key and strategic partner for Fiji.