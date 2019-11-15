Fiji congratulates China on 71st anniversary

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has conveyed a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the country’s 71st anniversary.

Bainimarama says Fiji and China have shared friendly relations for 45 years and this signifies the commitment of both nations, working together to advance their mutual areas of cooperation.

Bainimarama expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will grow from strength to strength in the future.

The Head of Government also acknowledged the assistance provided by China towards Fiji’s development.

Fiji and China have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic collaborations in 1975.

The Fiji Mission in Beijing, China and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Suva work closely to enhance the level of engagements between the two nations.