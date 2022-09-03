Fiji conducts stringent inspection exercises: Koroilavesau

It is vital that systems are in place to conduct inspections on fishing vessels as an average of 1,200 foreign fishing vessels transit through our waters or make port visits annually.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says Fiji conducts stringent boarding and inspection exercises that are undertaken by enforcement officers.

Koroilavesau says if vessels are suspected to have conducted illegal fishing activities, the current law gives permission to officers to seize the vessels and fish on board while the investigation is conducted.

Article continues after advertisement

“On the basis of proving that an offence is being committed, the vessels are either fined, seized, or sanctioned through the court’s legal proceedings to recover the cost incurred by the government.”

Koroilavesau says Fiji, in partnership with regional members of the forum fisheries agency, conducts five surveillance operations per year.

He adds that the surveillance covers the Exclusive Economic Zone and high seas in the Pacific region.