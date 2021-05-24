Fiji condemns Russia’s actions

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has condemned Russia’s action in Ukraine.

On his official Facebook page, Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians are praying for the people of Ukraine and for peace.

He says Fiji calls for an end to all hostilities and any violations of the international rule of law, and urges a return to the diplomatic table, in line with the call from the UN Secretary-General.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Meanwhile earlier today, Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad said Fiji is in support of the UN’s call for a de-escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On his official Twitter account, Prasad states Fiji supports the UN’s efforts to have a swift return to the path of dialogue between the two warring nations.

He has concurred with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s address to the UN General Assembly, where he said it was high time that negotiations were held to save the people in Ukraine and beyond, from the scourge of war.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry says 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed and 169 wounded, since Russia’s invasion began.



Tanks move into the city of Mariupol. [Source: Rueters]