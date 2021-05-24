Fiji commits to climate-resilient crop production

Fiji appealed for increased cooperation to all cane-growing countries under the Commonwealth at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

While delivering his keynote address at the Sugar and Sustainability event, Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Industry, Voreqe Bainimarama says that in Fiji, sustainability in the Sugar Industry means ensuring that sugar cultivation provides a good living for growers and that growers are adequately protected against the impacts of climate change.

Fiji’s sugar industry exports 80 percent of sugar produced in 2020 supporting the livelihoods of thousands of Fijian families.

The Prime Minister said that the majority of our cane growers have begun growing other agricultural produce and holding livestock and this is something that is encouraged.

Climate change and COVID-19 have placed new burdens on our cane industry. From 2016 to 2020, two category-five storms imposed nearly US$100 million on the industry and damaged some 600,000 tonnes of cane.

Hiring technical experts from overseas during a pandemic was also a challenge but the Head of the Fijian Government says Fiji has new strategies and initiatives dedicated to increasing sugar production.

As part of its recovery plan, development partners are helping us build our research capacity to promote climate-resilient crop production and the industry will focus on breeding climate-resilient cane varieties that can withstand and adapt to climate variations.

Meanwhile, Fiji will host and chair the ISO Council Meeting which will convene in June 2022.