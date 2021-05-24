Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji commits to climate-resilient crop production

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 5, 2021 6:05 am

Fiji appealed for increased cooperation to all cane-growing countries under the Commonwealth at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

While delivering his keynote address at the Sugar and Sustainability event, Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Industry, Voreqe Bainimarama says that in Fiji, sustainability in the Sugar Industry means ensuring that sugar cultivation provides a good living for growers and that growers are adequately protected against the impacts of climate change.

Fiji’s sugar industry exports 80 percent of sugar produced in 2020 supporting the livelihoods of thousands of Fijian families.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister said that the majority of our cane growers have begun growing other agricultural produce and holding livestock and this is something that is encouraged.

Climate change and COVID-19 have placed new burdens on our cane industry. From 2016 to 2020, two category-five storms imposed nearly US$100 million on the industry and damaged some 600,000 tonnes of cane.
Hiring technical experts from overseas during a pandemic was also a challenge but the Head of the Fijian Government says Fiji has new strategies and initiatives dedicated to increasing sugar production.

As part of its recovery plan, development partners are helping us build our research capacity to promote climate-resilient crop production and the industry will focus on breeding climate-resilient cane varieties that can withstand and adapt to climate variations.

Meanwhile, Fiji will host and chair the ISO Council Meeting which will convene in June 2022.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.